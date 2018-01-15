Newcastle fail in loan move for goalkeeper

Newcastle United have failed in a loan move for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Rafa Benitez is keen to sign an experienced goalkeeper in this month's transfer window.

And the club is understood to have approached Sparta Prague about taking Dubravka on loan for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old played for Slovakia against England in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley earlier in the campaign.

Benitez felt Dubravka could compete with No 1 Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow.

However, Sparta rejected the approach and Newcastle, also linked with Pepe Reina, will have to look elsewhere.