Newcastle fans given just a month's notice of latest TV change

Newcastle United's game away to Everton has been moved – giving fans just a month's notice.

The Premier League fixture at Goodison Park has been put back to Monday, April 23 (8pm kick-off) so it can be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

Newcastle have offered to refund fans who bought tickets for the original day of April 21, though some supporters may already have made non-refundable travel and hotel arrangements.

A club statement read: "Supporters who have purchased tickets but are unable to attend on the new date should contact the box office with the key, relevant details to help identify the sale, and they will be given a full refund.

"Tickets for the game are currently on sale to season ticket holders with 15 or more loyalty points. United have received an allocation of just under 3,000 tickets, priced at £30 for adults, £23 for over-65s and £18 for under-18s.

"A small number of restricted view seats are available at £29 for adults, £22 for over-65s and £17 for under-18s. Supporters aged 12 or under must be accompanied by an adult."

Meanwhile, the new date for Newcastle's postponed game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley won't be revealed until early next month.