Newcastle fans hit out at 'scandalous' Jamaal Lascelles decision
Tyrone Mings looks set to make his England debut tonight – and Newcastle United fans aren’t best pleased.
Reports suggest Aston Villa defender Mings is set to replace Michael Keane for tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria.
Mings was playing in the Championship last season, but has already jumped above Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles in the England pecking order, much to the dismay of Magpies fans.
Check out what the fans have been saying below.
@FactsRafa: Lascelles for the last 2 years has captained a newly promoted side to having one of the best defensive records in the PL. Only Man City & Liverpool conceded less away goals last season than a defence led by Lascelles. Scandalous that he hasn’t had a look in the last 2 years
@Wig82: Good player but just shows what Southgate is all about aye? 7 decent games in PL & Mings is straight in but Lascelles plays outta his skin for an entire season under Rafa at NUFC & can't get a sniff for England Funny that eh?
@jamiebe1985: Keane is woeful... I think Tyrone Mings would struggle tonight even against a current aged Stoitchkov. Lascelles should get a crack at some point
@Sean15Mackenzie: Feel Jamaal Lascelles always deserved a call up but as of yet still hasn’t got one. I don’t mean on the basis of this season btw
@G3EORDI3CAL: it’s a joke really like i say mings had one good season in the championship and just like that Lascelles is forgot