Newcastle fans plan Sports Direct protest against Mike Ashley before Chelsea game

Newcastle United fans are again planning to protest outside Sports Direct.

There was a protest against a lack of investment from owner Mike Ashley before the club's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ashley is the founder and majority owner of the Sports Direct retail empire, and fans gathered outside the store on Northumberland Street before the Premier League fixture.

The Magpie Group, formed this month by a network of supporters' groups, has published details of a protest planned for Sunday's home game against Chelsea.

They tweeted: "Join us again on Sunday 1pm before the Chelsea game to protest outside SD on Northumberland St, and join our flag walk at 3pm from The North Terrace."