Newcastle flag display pulled due to 'restrictions', club respond to Wor Flags tweet

There won't be a flag display before this afternoon's home game against Manchester United.

Before Newcastle United's last home game, a huge anti-Mike Ashley banner was unveiled by Wor Flags, who have been arranged a series of stunning pre-match flag displays.

However, there won't be any flags or banners before the Man United fixture, which is being broadcast live.

Wor Flags said on Twitter: "Due to restrictions, we are unable to put on a display today. Make some noise and get behind the lads."

They added: "Here, it's absolutely vital we make lots of noise today to get behind the team and Rafa (Benitez). Our voice is more important than ever."

A Newcastle official responded to Wor Flags' tweet with an explanation – and insisted that the club had "not banned" displays.

Head of marketing and communications Lee Marshall said on Twitter: "The club have not banned displays. This is a safety and security issue as some volunteers ran onto the pitch when the group was preparing recently."