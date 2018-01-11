Newcastle forward joins promotion-chasing team

Ivan Toney has headed out of Newcastle United on loan – just days after returning from a spell at Wigan Athletic.

Toney has joined Scunthorpe United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old – who returned from League One leaders Wigan earlier this week – had previously had a spell at Glanford Park last season, scoring seven goals from 17 appearances.

Toney, signed from Northampton Town in 2015, scored six goals for Wigan.

"It's a great club and there was disappointment last year in not winning the play-offs," said Toney. "Hopefully, we can do better this season and I can't wait to get started."

Scunthorpe are fourth in the League One table.

Toney has also had spells at Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town since joining Newcastle.