Newcastle forward set for full pre-season after international snub

Newcastle United forward Yoshinori Muto has NOT been selected for Japan's Copa America squad this summer - meaning he'll have a full pre-season to prepare for the Magpies' 2019/20 campaign.

Japan will make a guest appearance at this year's competition in Brazil, which will take place between June 14 and July 7.

Muto, who joined Newcastle for a reported 9.5million fee last summer, has made just 17 Premier League appearances for the Newcastle this term, after signing a four-year deal at St James' Park in August.

The 26-year-old was involved in Japan's World Cup squad last summer, while Muto also played four games during his nation's run to the Asia Cup final earlier this year.

Muto has scored just one goal for Newcastle, in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, after joining the Magpies from German Bundesliga side Mainz.

The Japanese forward also struggled with a calf injury earlier in the campaign.