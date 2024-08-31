Nine free agents centre back options for Newcastle United to consider after failed push to sign Marc Guehi

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 31st Aug 2024, 19:00 BST

Newcastle United could dip into the free agent market to strengthen their defensive options

Despite their best efforts, Newcastle United were unable to agree a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on deadline day.

The 24-year-old was the subject of four failed bids in the summer, with BBC Sport reporting that the largest was in excess of £65m.

“It was nearly really in doubt. Congratulations to Crystal Palace, to the owners, that they didn’t give in.” Said a delighted Oliver Glasner as the transfer saga finally reached its climax.

As the transfer window closes, Newcastle are left with Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly and Emil Krafth as their only available centre back options in the first half of the season while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles fight to return before the New Year.

However, there is still potential for Newcastle to get more business done in the free agent market, which allows Premier League clubs to make more late additions outside of the window.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the best free agents for Eddie Howe to consider including a former World Cup winner, a Champions League winner and a La Liga legend.

Last club: Atletico Madrid

1. Mario Hermoso

Last club: Atletico Madrid | Getty Images

Last club: Liverpool

2. Joel Matip

Last club: Liverpool | Getty Images

Last club: Borussia Dortmund

3. Mats Hummels

Last club: Borussia Dortmund | Getty Images

Last club: Sevilla

4. Sergio Ramos

Last club: Sevilla | Getty Images

