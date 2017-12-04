Newcastle handed home FA Cup draw against League Two side

Newcastle United have been handed a home draw in the FA Cup.

Rafa Benitez's side will take on Luton Town in the third round of the competition.

The League Two club beat Gateshead 5-0 in the last round.

Former United midfielder Rob Lee's two sons – Olly and Elliot – play for Luton, who knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup in the 1993-94 season after a replay.

The two sides drew 1-1 at St James's Park and the Bedfordshire club won the replay 2-0.

This season's tie will be staged on the first weekend in January.

The draw was made by Glenn Hoddle and former United midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

Newcastle have gone out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage in five of the last seven seasons.

United were beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road the season before last and at Leicester season in the 2014-15 season.

Cardiff City overcame Newcastle at the third-round stage of the competition in the 2013-14 season, while United lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2012-13.

Stevenage knocked out Newcastle in the 2010-11 season.

United's players will share £20million if they lift the trophy this season.

Newcastle last won the FA Cup in 1955.