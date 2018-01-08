Newcastle handed tough FA Cup draw

Newcastle United have been drawn away to Norwich City or Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Rafa Benitez's side booked their place in the fourth round after beating Luton Town on Saturday.

And they must wait to find their opponents are being drawn against Championship side Norwich or Premier League champions Chelsea.

The two clubs played out a goalless draw at Carrow Road at the weekend. The replay at Stamford Bridge will be staged next week.

United beat Luton 3-1 in front of a crowd of 47,069 thanks to two goals from Ayoze Perez and a strike from Jonjo Shelvey.

The draw was made by Dennis Wise and Rio Ferdinand.

The tie will be played between January 26 and 29.

Newcastle entertain Burnley at St James's Park on January 31.