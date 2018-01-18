Newcastle identify two Premier League loan targets

Aaron Lennon and Islam Slimani are potential loan targets for Newcastle United.

Rafa Benitez is looking closely at the loan market in this month's transfer window.

And Everton winger Lennon and Leicester City striker Slimani are interesting the club Newcastle's manager, who is preparing his team for Saturday's game against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Lennon is out of contract at Goodison Park in the summer.

The 30-year-old could find his opportunities further at Everton by the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal and the return to fitness of Yannick Bolasie.

Slimani, Leicester's £29million-record signing, has only started one Premier League game since September.

The 29-year-old could be allowed out on loan this month.

Leicester manager Claude Puel said: "We have a lot of strikers. We need to make a good balance for the team, to give game time for all the players.

"We will see if some players can win some game time at other clubs, but we have to discuss with these players."

United are able to sign two Premier League players on loan in the window.