Newcastle in contract talks with goalkeeper

Newcastle United are looking to secure Freddie Woodman on a long-term contract.

The goalkeeper’s deal at St James’s Park has two years left to run –and there have been discussions over a new contract.

Woodman – who spent the second half of last season at Aberdeen – had hoped to go out on loan before yesterday’s transfer deadline, but the 21-year-old will stay at Newcastle until the New Year.

Rafa Benitez – who handed the England Under-21 international his competitive first-team debut last season – hopes there will be progress in contract talks before the transfer window reopens in January.

Speaking before the transfer deadline, United manager Benitez said: “He will normally stay here.

“We don’t have anyone coming saying they want him now. We had clubs before, but we told them that now is not the right time, so normally he has to stay.”

Woodman was yesterday called up by England’s Under-21s for their European Championship qualifiers against Holland and Latvia next month.

Meanwhile, League One club Accrington Stanley yesterday signed midfielder Dan Barlaser and striker Luke Charman on loan.

Barlaser had an unsuccessful loan at Crewe Alexandra last season.

“I could have come here last year and I didn’t, but I probably should have because of the way things panned out,” said the 21-year-old.

“The style of play at Crewe didn’t really suit me, and I didn’t get as much game time as I wanted.

“I played here last season for them when Stanley won, so I have played here before.

“All I want to do is play football – good football – so that the fans enjoy it, and hopefully I can do that.”

Asked about his move, Charman, 20, said: “I’m excited. I’m a bit shocked, because it’s come a bit out of the blue, but I’m very excited.

“I’m hoping that I can score plenty of goals, help the team to do well, and try to make a name for myself.”