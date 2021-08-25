Here we round-up all the latest transfer-stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

Kamara ‘of interest’ to Newcastle

Midfielder Glen Kamara is a player of interest to Newcastle should either Isaac Hayden or Sean Longstaff depart the club before the transfer window closes on Tuesday 31 August, claim reports.

Newcastle United have shown interest in Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Kamara has impressed during his two-and-a-half years in Glasgow and even had a good-showing at Euro 2020 with Finland.

Kamara is a mobile box-to-box midfielder and could be the perfect replacement for Hayden or Longstaff if they leave St James’s Park.

It is believed that Rangers would demand a fee north of £10m for the midfielder, meaning any deal would likely only happen if United were able to offload players.

Barkley training away from Chelsea squad

Ross Barkley has been reportedly training away from the Chelsea first-team as reports continue to circulate about an imminent departure from Stamford Bridge.

Barkley spent last season on loan with Aston Villa and appears to have no future at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

Newcastle, who are looking for loan deals, could be a destination for the former-Everton man, however, they face some stiff competition to get him in the door.

That’s because West Ham and Everton are also reportedly keen on Barkley.

Pundit admits Toon transfer business is ‘worrying’

Former Aston Villa full back Alan Hutton has shared his concerns about Newcastle’s lack of transfer business this summer.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I still think Newcastle have a decent squad.

“But they haven’t added to it and that is a big problem.

“You can never stand still. If you look at all the clubs who are out there spending money year on year, even during the pandemic.

“The worrying thing about it is the results. Two games, two defeats and conceding a lot of goals.

“You always have to be on the front foot and looking to the future.

“I love Steve Bruce to bits; he gets a hard time up there, but it won’t get any better for him if results don’t improve.

“Fans want to see signings and progression, but it just hasn’t happened.

“I think they’ll survive easily enough but to progress, they just need more in the transfer market.”

