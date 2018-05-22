Newcastle keen on in-demand Champions League winger - reports

Newcastle United have been linked with Algerian winger Yacine Brahimi.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola reports that Newcastle, as well as several other Premier League and European clubs, are keen on the wideman,

The 28-year-old netted ten times in 40 appearances for Porto last season as they claimed the Portuguese league title, and was part of the side that took on Liverpool in the Champions League knockout stages.

He has previously turned out for Rennes in France and Granada in Spain before joining Porto in 2014.

A pacy winger, Brahimi's pace and trickery have drawn in plaudits from across the continent and he has been widely-tipped to make a move this summer.

Brahimi has one year left on his contract at Estadio do Dragao and A Bola's report claims that there is a release clause in his contract - although no fee is specified.

Everton and newly-promoted Wolves are also said to be keen on the Algerian, while Roma have also expressed an interest.