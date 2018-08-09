Newcastle launch last-ditch loan move for Brazilian left-back - reports

Newcastle United have been linked with a last ditch move for AS Monaco defender Jorge.

The Brazilian left-back is surplus to requirements at Monaco and the Ligue 1 side are keen to offload him before their transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

And Le10 Sport are reporting that Newcastle United have registered their interest in landing the defender.

Jorge, 22, came through the ranks at Vasco da Gama in his home country before later joining Flamenco.

His impressive displays then earned him a move to Monaco for €8.5m in 2017, with Manchester City rumoured to be interested in a move for him the previous summer.

The full-back also has a single senior cap for Brazil having regularly featured for their under-20 side.

Rafa Benitez has been on the lookout for a left-back to challenge Paul Dummett throughout this summer, with his pursuit of PSG's Stanley N'Soki going cold earlier this week.

Jorge could provide an attractive option for Benitez, who is facing a race against the clock to land new additions before the window closes at 5pm today.

Such time pressures mean the deal could be done as a loan, with reports from France suggesting that this would likely be the route pursued by the Magpies.