Newcastle line up overseas pre-season friendly

Newcastle United are finalising the club's first pre-season friendly, according to a report.

Manager Rafa Benitez, in talks over his future, revealed earlier this month that he planned to take his team back to Ireland in the summer for a third successive season.

Newcastle have stayed and trained at the Carlton House Hotel, Maynooth, for the past two years.

United played Bohemian during their stay in 2016, but they didn't play a game in Ireland last year.

The Irish Mirror claim that the club is "close" to agreeing to play St Patrick's Athletic, who play at the 5,340-capacity Richmond Park.