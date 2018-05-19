Newcastle linked with giant centre back, speculation around ex-Sunderland manager; Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in the news

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Ghanaian centre back Kasim Nuhu.

The 22-year-old currently plies his trade at Young Boys in Switzerland and has just helped guide the side to their first league title in 32 years.

Nuhu has made 43 appearances for Young Boys this season, where he plays alongside former Newcastle man Kevin Mbabu, and has two caps for his country.

But he could be on the move this summer, with Swiss newspaper Blick claiming that Rafa Benitez's side are interested in the colossal centre back.

Blick suggest that teams from Germany, Ukraine and Russia are also interested with a reported fee of £7.5million required to prise the defender away from the Stade de Suisse.

Elsewhere, former Sunderland manager David Moyes has been linked with an instant return to management at Stoke City.

Paul Lambert's departure has the Potters searching for a new manager and Moyes' name is reportedly in the frame.

The Sun have claimed that Moyes is Stoke's preferred candidate after he left West Ham earlier this week.

Here's the rest of the news hitting the headlines:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to appoint Andreas Iniesta as his assistant after his departure from Barcelona (Yahoo)

Leicester City are keen on a move for West Brom centre back Jonny Evans - but his £4million agent fee could prove a sticking point (Daily Mail)

Southampton are preparing a £20million bid for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson after Boro failed to achieve promotion back to the Premier League (Sun)

Antonio Conte knows he could be sacked, regardless of whether Chelsea win the FA Cup this evening (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are edging closer to appointing Mikel Arteta as their new manager (Goal)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could be set for a move behind the scenes, as General Manager at PSG (Daily Mirror)