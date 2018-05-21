Newcastle linked with in-demand striker, Manchester City set to raid Chelsea; Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham also in the news

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Chilean striker Nico Castillo.

Portuguese sports newspaper O Jogo claims that Newcastle are one of several European clubs chasing the signature of the 25-year-old.

Sampdoria and Bologna have also reportedly made offers for Castillo, but it is Benfica who are frontrunners to land the frontman.

O Jogo suggest that a fee of €7million will be enough to tempt Pumas to sell, although reports from South America suggest that it may be closer to the €10million mark.

Castillo netted 12 goals in 24 games for current club, Pumas, in this season's Liga MX and has 14 caps for Chile.

Meanwhile there is still transfer news from the Stadium of Light - but that could change soon as Stewart Donald's takeover edges closer to completion.

Here's the rest of the news hitting the headlines today:

Manchester City are eyeing a £100million swoop for Chelsea's Eden Hazard with Pep Guardiola identifying the Belgian as his primary summer target (Star)

Unai Emery, formerly of PSG, has emerged as a last-minute contender to take over at Arsenal (Mail)

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini has been offered a three-year deal at AC Milan with his contract at Old Trafford set to expire this summer (Times)

United themselves have made Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld one of their main summer targets (Mirror)

Jack Wilshere is prepared to sign a new contract at Arsenal, despite offers from Everton and Wolves (Mirror)

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has agreed a new deal at the Terriers after he was linked with jobs at Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton (Times)