Newcastle linked with move for £15million rated former Barcelona youngster

Rafa Benitez is yet to make his move in the transfer window, but reports suggest that he is keen on Middlesbrough attacker Adama Traore.

As revealed by our sister title, the Yorkshire Post, Boro are bracing themselves for bids for Traore after an impressive season.

The 22-year-old, who was linked with Chelsea and Everton earlier this summer, was the standout performer as Tony Pulis' side reached the play-off semi-finals.

And now Newcastle are reported to have entered the race to sign the speedy Spaniard as Benitez looks for some attacking recruits.

The Post suggests that the asking price for Traore could be as little as £15million - half his rumoured valuation earlier this summer.

Benitez was linked with a swoop for the attacker last season and has long been an admirer of Traore's talents.