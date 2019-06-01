Newcastle linked with move for £20m Rangers striker and Spurs defender

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is a target for Newcastle United, as well as Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez.

According to reports in his native Colombian, Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has lined up a swoop for the South American players.

Davinson Sanchez is wanted by Rafa Benitez.

He wants Morelos to add to his strikeforce, plus fellow Colombian and Tottenham Hotspur defender Sanchez to the rearguard.

Speculation surrounds Newcastle regarding a potential takeover from Sheikh Khaled's Bin Zayed Group.

If that comes to fruition Benitez could have significant transfer funds to work with. The Spaniard wants to complete the permanent signing of Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon from West Brom.

But with the likes of Joselu, Muto and Dwight Gayle seen as surplus to requirements, report Don Balon, Morelos is seen as a key target to fill a place in attack.

The Rangers striker was signed two summers ago for around £1million from HJK Helsinki with the player valued at around £20million by the Ibrox club.

He has hit 30 goals for the Ibrox side this season, although he could have scored more but picked up five red cards throughout the campaign.

In addition, Benitez is also keen on Spurs centre-back Sanchez.

The 22-year-old has not played as often this season, starting just 22 Premier League games for the White Hart Lane side, but is expected to cost around £60million.