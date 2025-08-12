Newcastle United have announced the signing of a youngster from Liverpool amid the Alexander Isak transfer speculation.

The summer transfer window has been dominated by Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Newcastle’s stance has been consistent that the player is not for sale having turned down a £110million Premier League record transfer bid for the 25-year-old. Isak has not trained with Newcastle’s first team since returning from Austria last month and has played no part in any of the club’s pre-season matches.

There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the situation with Isak set to miss Newcastle’s Premier League season opener at Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). And which club the Swede will be at come September 1 remains to be seen.

Newcastle are adamant that Isak won’t be sold this summer but will need to find a resolution that sees their most valuable asset back on the pitch, which is easier said than done.

Newcastle United secure signing from Liverpool

Amid the media circus surrounding Isak, Newcastle have quietly agreed a deal to sign 16-year-old Isaac Moran from Liverpool.

The England youth international will join up with Newcastle’s Under-18s squad for the 2025/26 season. Moran turned down a new scholarship offer at Liverpool in order to join Newcastle.

As he’s below the age of 17, he can’t sign a professional contract, though his scholarship could lead to such a deal.

Confirming his departure from Liverpool, Moran posted on Instagram: “I have made the tough decision to leave Liverpool Football Club. I want it to be known that this decision was not taken lightly and I have been honoured to represent the club, but I believe it’s best for my career and future opportunities to go elsewhere.

“I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and staff for all their hard work over these past 10 years, in not only shaping me to be the footballer I am, but most importantly the person I am today. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you.YNWA.”

Newcastle United new signing pictured at St James’ Park

Moran then took to Instagram once again following confirmation of his move to Newcastle.

The teenager, who can play at both centre-back and defensive midfield, posted an image of himself at St James’ Park holding up a Newcastle United home shirt along with the caption: “Delighted to be here.”

Liverpool have been the bane of Newcastle’s frustrating summer transfer window so far. But swooping to sign one of their promising academy stars is a small victory the club will take.

Now The Magpies look to hold their nerve and find a positive resolution to the Isak situation.

Alexander Isak latest as Eddie Howe provides NUFC update

Isak has been training alone at Newcastle for over three weeks and has not had any match practice in pre-season. It’s a situation that is damaging for the player as much as Newcastle with time running out in the transfer window.

Providing the latest on the situation, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said last week: “We've had discussions and it's clear at the moment that we can't involve him with the group. So, yeah, I don't know how long that will be for. That's the latest.

“He's here, of course he has a future at Newcastle. Certainly from our perspective, everyone connected with the club, we would love to see him back with the team. But the situation has to be right for that time.

“I'd want Alex to be playing today. I'd want him training tomorrow. We would love the player to be with us. Let me make that absolutely clear, there is no part of me that doesn’t want that outcome. But I don’t see that changing [the current situation] before Aston Villa.”