Newcastle loanee speaks out on future | Rafa Benitez set for crunch talks with Mike Ashley | Manchester United star in fan altercation | Chelsea join race for Barcelona midfielder | Updates on Arsenal, West Ham & Everton

All of the latest transfer news from around the web.

Rafael Benitez is set to hold talks with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley next week to reach a decision over his future. (Daily Mail)

Brighton manager Chris Houghton is desperate to add another striker to his squad in the summer. (Argus)

29-year-old Salomon Rondon has told Rafa Benitez that he wants to stay at Newcastle United. (Shields Gazette)

28-year-old Belgian forward Eden Hazard has told Chelsea that he intends to leave for Real Madrid in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are interested in signing 26-year-old Barcelona and Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho but only if they can get their transfer ban reversed. (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba was allegedly involved in an altercation with Manchester United fans after they said the midfielder should be sold after his team's 2-0 loss to Cardiff at Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield Town face a massive summer transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League. (Examiner)

Arsenal's 27-year-old French striker Alexandre Lacazette says he's flattered by rumoured interest from Spanish giants Barcelona. (Goal)

Ex-England international Peter Crouch admits retirement is an option as his short-term Burnley contract comes to an end. (Lancashire Telegraph)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini admits that he may not be able keep England midfielder Declan Rice if big teams want to buy him - the 20-year-old is wanted by Manchester United. (Mirror & Express)

Everton manager Marco Silva says he is unsure whether the club can win the battle to sign on-loan Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid is "very clear" after the Wales superstar was left out of the Frenchman's squad again. (AS)

Aston Villa will move to sign Chelsea's 21-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham in a £25 million deal if they secure promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs. (Telegraph)

Roy Hodgson says he would be happy to bring Chelsea's 25-year-old Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi back to Crystal Palace next season. (Football London)

England goalkeeper Jack Butland is reportedly considering serious offers from Bournemouth and Crystal Palace - the 26-year-old currently plays in the Championship with Stoke City. (Stoke Sentinel)