Newcastle looking to avoid an unwelcome record against Leicester

Newcastle United have NEVER lost the first four home games of a league campaign.

Rafa Benitez’s winless side take on Leicester City in the Premier League at St James’s Park tomorrow.

The club has lost against Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at home so far this season.

And a fourth defeat would create an unwelcome record for Benitez’s third-bottom side.

Newcastle have only lost their first three home league games two times previously in their history, and on both occasions – in the 1986-87 and 1987-88 seasons – they went on to win the fourth fixture.

United, beaten 3-2 by Leicester at St James’s Park last season, have only taken two points so far this season.

However, four of their six games have come against teams from last season’s top six.

Those matches all ended in defeat, and Newcastle drew their other two fixtures – the away games against Crystal Palace and Cardiff City – 0-0.

Meanwhile, Leicester manager Claude Puel – whose side was beaten 2-1 by United at the King Power Stadium in April – is wary of Benitez’s team.

Newcastle have only conceded eight goals so far this season, despite the calibre of the opposition they have faced.

Puel said: “Newcastle United have a fantastic stadium with 55,000 people and a big atmosphere.

“They don’t concede a lot of goals, are tough to play against and win battles.”

Ninth-placed Leicester have taken nine points from their opening nine games.

Leicester progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shootout win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.