Newcastle 'make loan enquiry' for £80,000-a-week Premier League player

Newcastle United have asked about taking Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala, according to a report.

The Daily Mail claim that Rafa Benitez is interested in bringing Mangala to St James's Park before tomorrow night's transfer deadline.

Mangala has previously been linked with Newcastle, who can sign one more Premier League player on loan this month.

The 26-year-old will be surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium once Aymeric Laporte completes his move from Athletic Bilbao.

United would have to cover the majority of Mangala's reported £80,000-a-week wage.

However, the club is focused on bringing in a striker before the deadline after missing out on Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge and failing to pay the asking price for Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen.

And the remaining loan place could be needed for a striker.