Newcastle man nears exit as reports suggest French deal agreed

Massadio Haidara looks set to depart St James's Park - with reports suggesting he has already agreed a deal elsewhere.

The defender joined Newcastle in 2013 but has made just 39 appearances on Tyneside in an underwhelming spell.

Indeed, the 25-year-old took the field just twice this season as Rafa Benitez preferred other defensive options while injuries blighted the Frenchman's progress.

But now Haidara's spell at St James's Park looks to be coming to an end as reports from France suggest he has agreed a deal with RC Lens.

Foot365 report that Lens, who play in the second tier of French football, will hand the defender a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year.

Haidara will not command a transfer fee with his contract at St James's Park set to expire this summer.