Newcastle midfielder extends loan deal at League One Accrington Stanley

Promising Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser is to remain on loan at League One Accrington Stanley for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old initially joined on a half-season loan deal but will now stay at the Wham Stadium until the end of the current campaign.

He has firmly established himself in the side and has made 23 appearances and scored twice.

“Dan is now confirmed until the end of the season which is a boost for us,” said Accrington boss John Coleman.

“We chased Dan last season but Newcastle felt he might not get a lot of game time with us and they were probably right as we were starting to fly and had a settled side.

“He went to Crewe and didn’t play a lot but he backed himself to come here in August knowing it would be difficult to oust Scott Brown, Seamus Conneely and Liam Nolan.

“But Dan has done well and I don’t think anyone would have dreamt Sam Finley and Dan would be the midfielder pairing for most part of the season."

Coleman’s men are currently 12th in the third tier, with the youngster having featured in all but one of their league fixtures since his arrival.