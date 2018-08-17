Newcastle midfielder 'in limbo' after move blocked

Isaac Hayden still wants to leave Newcastle United, according to a report.

The midfielder asked to leave several months ago for "family reasons".

Hayden explained his situation in an interview with the Gazette last month.

“The club know my stance," said Hayden, who was a target for Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I spoke to them at the start of the summer. I spoke to the manager, I spoke to the club.

“I let them know about the situation. I’ve done my bit for the club. I helped the club get promoted and I helped the club stay in the Premier League last season.

“I just hope that they can find a solution to help me with my situation. If not, I’m a professional, so I’m going to do my job, but they know my stance. It’s not changed.”

United manager Rafa Benitez, however, turned down the 23-year-old's request.

Benitez said: "He knows that he has to stay."

The transfer window closed last week, but Hayden could still move abroad or to a Championship club.

The Mirror report that Hayden, left out of Benitez's squad for last weekend's season-opener at Tottenham Hotspur, still wants to leave United.

Stoke City and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Hayden, signed two years ago from Arsenal.