Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey opens up on England woes: 'I don't really care anymore'

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has given up on an England senior call-up - claiming he 'doesn't care' about earning international honours.

In an open and honest interview with the Independent, Shelvey revealed that he has only spoken to England manager Gareth Southgate once - and that was back in 2014 when the ex-Middlesbrough defender was still in charge of the under-21 side.

And a lack of interest from Southgate has caused Shelvey to curb any international ambitions - although that isn't to say he wasn't interested in the past.

Indeed, the 26-year-old confessed that he was constantly checking his phone in the build-up to this summer's World Cup but, when a phone call wasn't forthcoming, he was forced to conclude that he wasn't the kind of player desired by the Three Lions.

But Shelvey felt he could have made an impact in Russia had he been given the opportunity.

“To be honest, I don’t really care anymore,” he admitted.

“That’s me being honest. I did care, but now I’ve sort of given up on the idea.

“I’m obviously not his cup of tea. I’ve never been told that but that’s the feeling I get.

“In the summer I thought I had a real good chance. I was checking my phone all the time. That’s not a lie. My whole family thought I had a good chance.

“It wasn’t to be and I thought at the start of this season I might get a sniff, even if it was just a call-up to be around it, but it ain’t to be.

“It does hurt you. You want to be there. You felt they struggled to make the final pass, to create that chance. I could have been that man.”

While Shelvey's international goals may have taken a hit, his personal progression shows no signs of slowing down.

He continues to impress at St James's Park despite the Magpies' tough start to the season and is keen to find his place among 'the best' in the game.

“I now feel like I can run a game from start to finish," he added.

"I feel like I’ve kicked on as a player.

"There’s moments when you need to get back on the ball and keep it short and when to make the right pass.

"If I stay mentally right during a game, then I feel like I can be up there with the best.”