Newcastle midfielder looking to take advantage of 'massive opportunity' against Sunderland

Sunderland will have to be wary of the threat posed by lifelong Newcastle United fan Dan Barlaser when Accrington Stanley visit Wearside on Friday night.

The Newcastle midfielder, on loan at the League One side, has mixed memories as a fan watching derby games against Sunderland and he is now aiming to make some happy memories as a player.

The 22-year-old, who has also played against the Black Cats at youth level, says the chance to face Sunderland is a “massive opportunity”.

“I have supported Newcastle all my life so to play against Sunderland’s first team at the Stadium of Light is a massive opportunity for us,” said Barlaser.

“I have been at Newcastle since I was nine so have played Sunderland in various age groups coming through.

“In the FA Youth Cup, I remember beating them 4-0 at St James’ Park which was a good night and we beat them away on penalties.

“As a fan I have been to many derby days, some very good ones and some very bad ones.

“I was there when Ryan Taylor scored the winner and then when it was 1-1 when Yohan Cabaye scored. There have been a few 1-0s, 2-0s and so on.

“In the North East they are passionate about their football and so they should be.

“It should be a good game against Sunderland, they have drawn a few, and we know we need to start on the front foot and frustrate them and hopefully nick a goal.”

He added: “It’s good we are on Sky, it’s a chance to make a name for yourself in front of a big audience and we want to prove ourselves.”

Sunderland are fourth in League One battling for promotion back to the Championship, with Stanley 16th in the table, 22 points behind.

Stanley haven’t scored in six league games, not that Barlaser is concerned about the goalscoring record.

“We have got goal scorers in the team so it’s something I personally am not worried about,” he said.

“At the start of the season we were scoring goals for fun and, at the moment, we are creating a lot of chances but the ball isn’t going in the net.

“We just seem to be taking an extra pass and we probably need to shoot more – all of us.”

Sunderland have drawn 13 games this season including six in their last eight games.

The Black Cats go into the game on the back of the 1-1 draw with Blackpool at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

They also face Gillingham at home next Tuesday.