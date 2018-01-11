Newcastle monitor Chelsea youngsters ahead of potential loan moves

Newcastle United are continuing to monitor developments at Chelsea as Rafa Benitez looks to add to his squad during the transfer window.

The Magpies have a long-standing interest in winger Kenedy, having initially tried to loan the player in the summer.

Benitez remains keen on the Brazilian, who operates on the left side, but is waiting on Chelsea giving the green light to the 21-year-old to move.

Kenedy has barely featured for the first team under Antonio Conte, but the Blues chief wants further cover for left wing-back Marcos Alonso before allowing him to leave Stamford Bridge.

But one youngster who will be allowed to go out on loan is Charly Musonda.

The 21-year-old Belgian Under-21 international is desperate for more first-team action, and has been told he can leave this month after Chelsea completed the £15million signing of Ross Barkley from Everton.

Bournemouth, Watford, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion are all thought to have been alerted to Musonda’s availability.

Musonda, who can play in central midfield or out wide, has made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and also stepped off the bench in Chelsea’s FA Cup draw with Norwich City at the weekend.

He played for Chelsea’s Under-21s against Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night and scored twice, with Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe understood to be leading the chase to sign him.

However, ex-Blues boss Benitez is repotedly keeping tabs on the situation as he waits to hear what transfer budget he has to work with this month.

A potentail takeover of the club shows few signs of happening soon, leaving Newcastle – and their manager – in a state of limbo. Benitez has sought talks with owner Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley over his transfer kitty, but at the moment is working on the assumption that he may have to rely on loan deals.

Another left-sided player linked with a temporary switch to Newcastle is Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare, who is working his way back to fitness after being involved in a car crash.