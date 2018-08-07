Newcastle offer Henri Saivet to Turkish club in attempt to offload Senegalese midfielder

Newcastle have stepped up their efforts to offload Henri Saivet, according to Bursaspor vice-president Cern Ozturk.

Rafa Benitez is keen to sell the 29-year-old who is surplus to requirements at St James' Park and hasn't featured in pre-season.

And Ozturk has claimed that Turkish side Bursaspor are just one of the clubs who have been offered the chance to sign the Senegalese midfielder.

"The deal for Saivet depends on us at the moment. He is available to us [if we want him],” Ozturk told Turkish broadcaster Olay TV.

It is also believed that Saivet has been offered to other clubs in Europe after spending the second half of last season on loan at Turkish side Sivasspor.

Although the transfer window for English clubs closes on Thursday, Newcastle will still be able to sell players up until the end of August.

Even so, Benitez will be keen to ship out a player who is reportedly earning £35,000-a-week and has made just six first-team appearances since signing from Bordeaux for £4.5million in January 2016.