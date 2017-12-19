Search

Newcastle offer outcast Jack Colback to old club Sunderland

Jack Colback.
Jack Colback.

Newcastle United outcast Jack Colback has been offered to Sunderland.

The former Black Cats midfielder does not have a future on Tyneside under Rafa Benitez and he has been told he is free to leave with half a dozen clubs interested in the midfielder.

Versatile Colback, also capable of playing left-back, has been offered to his old club.

And it is understood he would be open to a return to the Stadium of Light as he is keen to stay in the region.

Colback, who hasn’t played a single first team game this season, is understood to be on upwards of £40,000 a week and his wages would prove a big stumbling block for cash-strapped Sunderland.

A loan deal would be most likely should Chris Coleman make a move for the Killingworth-born player should he decide to bolster his midfield options next month.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for Colback in recent months including Championship rivals Leeds United, Derby County, Bristol City, Reading, Wolves and Hull City.

In November, Benitez firmly shut the door on a recall to his squad for Colback.

Colback – who was made available for transfer in the summer – has been training with the club’s development squad since August and the 28-year-old has no future on Tyneside under Benitez.

In November, Benitez was facing a shortage of midfield options but the Spaniard made it perfectly clear there was still no way back for Colback, who joined Newcastle in the summer of 2014 as a free agent after his Sunderland contract expired.

Asked about Colback’s situation, United manager Benitez said in November: “He’s training with the Under-23s. He knows the situation.

“We’re working with the players available now. He knew our idea from the beginning. We have four or five midfielders. We didn’t want to have six. I don’t want too many players in the same position.”

Darron Gibson’s return to form has boosted Coleman’s options in the centre of the park.