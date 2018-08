Henri Saivet has joined Bursaspor on a season-long loan.

The Newcastle United, signed from Bordeaux for £5million in January 2016, was not in Rafa Benitez's plans for this season.

And Saivet – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sivasspor – had travelled to Turkey earlier this month for talks and a medical.

The deal was today confirmed by the two clubs.

Saivet, however, will be back next summer, as the 27-year-old is under contract at United until 2021.