Newcastle only set to lose Kenedy for ONE Premier League game

Newcastle United will only lose Kenedy for ONE Premier League game – if the winger is banned for three fixtures.

Kenedy is expected to face retrospective action for kicking out at Victor Camarasa in Saturday's goalless draw against Cardiff City.

The 22-year-old – who had a injury-time penalty saved at the Cardiff City Stadium – would be banned for three games.

However, the Gazette understands that Sunday's home game against Chelsea, Kenedy's parent club, would count towards the ban, even though he's ineligible to play in the fixture.

Kenedy would also sit out the August 29 Carabao Cup tie away to Nottingham Forest and the September 1 game against Manchester City September 1.

Effectively, United would only lose Kenedy for the final game against the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium, a fixture few would expect them to take anything from.