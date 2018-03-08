Newcastle planning trip to Spain during 21-day break

Newcastle United are still finalising plans for a behind-closed-doors friendly.

The club has a 21-day break after Saturday's Premier League home game against Southampton.

Newcastle are without a game for three weeks because of Tottenham Hotspur's progress in the FA Cup and two rounds of internationals.

The relegation-threatened club will return to action on March 31, when Huddersfield Town visit St James's Park.

United manager Rafa Benitez wants to maintain his players' fitness during the unwelcome break.

Speaking last week, Benitez said: “We would like to play, maybe, a game, but the teams are playing.

“And then we would like to stay here, but then maybe we have to go and move around so you can guarantee you can play a game. We’re working on that now.

“We want to continue playing competitive games to be sure everybody has match fitness.”

National League club Hartlepool United had enquired about the possibility of playing a game, but Benitez's preference is a short training camp in Spain.

Newcastle would train there and play a behind-closed-doors friendly against an as yet unnamed team.