Newcastle plot swoop for Barcelona defender

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Barcelona’s Brazilian centre back Marlon Santos.

Reports claim Newcastle are on the brink of landing the defender on a season-long loan deal.

Newcastle are reported to be prepared to pay €2m to loan the defender, who also spent last season on loan in Ligue 1 with Nice.

Read More: For the latest Newcastle transfer stories click here

A report by Sport stated: "The deal, which isn’t complete, is dependent on Marlon being granted a work permit. Newcastle don’t have the option to make the move permanent.

"Marlon has been part of the first team squad at Barça this summer and played a role in their preseason matches on the US Tour.

"The defender performed well but with the signing of Clement Lenglet, as well as being a non-EU player, there simply isn’t room for Marlon at Barcelona."