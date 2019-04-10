Newcastle prepare shock Bournemouth star bid, Manchester United set to trigger £25m clause, Liverpool keen on Portuguese ace plus updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are set to battle Arsenal for Ryan Fraser and are prepared to offer Matt Ritchie as a part of a potential deal. (The Sun via Daily Record)

Manchester United will trigger Toby Alderweireld's £25m release clause at Tottenham Hotspur. (The Sun)

Red Devils striker Marcus Rashford is close to penning a new long-term contract worth a staggering £78m at Old Trafford. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves after Reds assistant Pep Lijnders said he saw "technique and professionalism" in the 22-year-old. (O Jogo)

Jurgen Klopp and co are at risk of losing youngster Wolves-linked Rafael Camacho this summer after contract talks stalled. (Sky Sports News)

Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic, who handed in a transfer request in January. (Corriere dello Sport)

The Gunners have shortlisted Fiorentina and ex-Aston Vila midfielder Jordan Veretout as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey. (Birmingham Live)

West Ham have no intention of allowing Felipe Anderson to leave the club this summer. He has been linked with Real Madrid. (Sky Sports News)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha insists his future remains at Selhurst Park, despite reported interest from former club Man United. (Manchester Evening News)

Southampton will revisit a deal for Birmingham City striker Che Adams following interest from Everton over the last few days. (The Sun)

Leicester City are hoping to sell Islam Slimani this summer, and have valued the striker at £10m, £19m less than what the Foxes paid for him in 2016. (Leicester Mercury)