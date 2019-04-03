Newcastle priced out of €50m swoop, Manchester United prepare £100m bid, Liverpool set £20m price tag while Arsenal scout Serie A star - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have been priced out of a move Atlanta midfielder Duvan Zapata at €50m. (FcInterNews.it via Inside Futbol)

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho their top transfer target and are prepared to pay more than £100m. (Independent)

Real Madrid and Juventus have moved ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for Benfica starlet Joao Felix. (The Sun)

Liverpool will place a £20million-plus price tag on Marko Grujic should Jurgen Klopp opt to sell the midfielder in the summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Serie A duo Inter Milan and AC Milan are readying to test Chelsea's resolve for winger Pedro. (Daily Express)

Arsenal sent a scout to watch Chelsea-linked Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella in action against Juventus. (Daily Star)

Aberdeen will receive 20% of the transfer fee if Ryan Fraser leaves Bournemouth with both Arsenal and Tottenham interested. (Daily Record)

Leeds are considering an approach for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie - if they are promoted to the Premier League. (TEAMTalk)

Leicester City are interested in a summer swoop for Cardiff City loanee Victor Camarasa. He is on loan from Real Betis until the end of the term. (Leicester Mercury)

It is believed Camarasa will be available for £12.8m with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham also interested. (Marca via HITC Sport)

Watford goalkeeper. on loan at Kilmarnock, will turn down a move to Rangers in order to fight for a spot in the Premier League. (Daily Star)