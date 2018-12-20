Newcastle put in request for MORE Checkatrade Trophy tickets as fans snap up Sunderland allocation

Newcastle United have asked Sunderland for more Checkatrade Trophy tickets.

The club put on sale its initial 2,800-seat allocation for next month's last 16 tie this week.

Newcastle's Under-21s will take on the League One club's first team at the Stadium of Light on January 8.

And United are waiting for a response from Sunderland, having asked for another batch of tickets given the demand on Tyneside for the game.

Competition rules state that away fans should be allocated at least 10% of a stadium’s capacity, which works out at just under 5,000.

However, Sunderland executive director Charlie Methven said last week that felt that that number would be “too high”.

“The rules of the competition are that the away team gets 10% of the stadium capacity,” said Methven. “In our case, that’s just under 50,000, which would mean more or less getting 5,000 tickets, and Newcastle have asked us for that allocation.

“I think our view, and the view of our internal security team, is that’s maybe a bit high.”

There was trouble at a reserve derby between Newcastle and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last season.

A number of seats were damaged by visiting supporters during the Premier League International Cup quarter-final, which was won by United after a penalty shootout.

And there were disturbances at Vale Park earlier this month at the Checkatrade Trophy derby between Port Vale at Stoke City, who were backed by a 4,000-strong travelling following.

Tickets for the Wear-Tyne derby, priced £15 for adults and £5 for concessions, are on sale to season-ticket holders with 30 or more away points.

The club is arranging coach travel for fans.

Newcastle beat League Two club Macclesfield Town on penalties in the last round of the competition.