Newcastle Q&A: Takeover links, the future of Rafa Benitez & Mike Ashley under the spotlight plus Rondon's shades of Shearer

The sale of Newcastle United has again dominated the agenda this week as takeover talk again swept over Tyneside.

But is there any truth in the US consortium links? Is Mike Ashley any closer to selling the Magpies? And what next for United under Ashley - will he spend in January and will Rafa Benitez sign a new deal?

Newcastle writer Miles Starforth sat down with Liam Kennedy to answer fan questions and discuss the hot topics at St James's Park via a live Q&A over on our NUFC Facebook Live page.

Also discussed was the injury situation regarding skipper Jamaal Lascelles and key men Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto ahead of the trip to Burnley, after the international break.

Salomon Rondon was also a topic of conversation with Miles seeing shades of legendary number nine Alan Shearer in the Venezuelan's show, while Liam thought his second goal was like rolling the clock back to 2005 and a famous, wintry FA Cup tie with Chelsea in which Patrick Kluivert was the Magpies' matchwinner.

For all of this and a whole lot more, watch the video in full above.

