Newcastle rocked by fresh injury blow

Rafa Benitez will be without Paul Dummett for Newcastle United's visit to Stamford Bridge.

Dummett and Jonjo Shelvey are out of tomorrow evening's game against Chelsea.

The pair travelled to Barcelona this week to see a specialist about their respective hamstring and thigh injuries.

"We have some injuries, some problems," said United manager Benitez.

Karl Darlow remains sidelined ahead of the Chelsea game. However, Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark are fit.

"Fernandez and Clark are available," said Benitez.

Meanwhile, Yoshinori Muto and Ki Sung-yueng are away for the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.