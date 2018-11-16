Newcastle rocked by injury blow

Newcastle United have been rocked by an injury blow.

Paul Dummett was taken off playing for Wales against Denmark tonight.

The defender went down injured and was replaced in the 38th minute at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales were beaten 2-1, with one-time United target Nicolai Jorgensen on target for Denmark in the Nations League fixture.

Dummett was replaced by Chris Gunter, who equalled Neville Southall's record of 92 international caps.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is short of cover at left-back.

Out-of-favour Achraf Lazaar has trained with the first-team squad during the international break.