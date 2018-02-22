Newcastle's Achraf Lazaar posts cryptic message after being axed from Benevento squad

Achraf Lazaar has posted a cryptic message in the wake of his omission from Benevento's squad.

The Newcastle United defender joined the Serie A club on loan last summer.

However, after only making a handful of appearances in the first half of the season he was cut from Benevento's squad at the start of this month.

Lazaar – who suffered an injury late last year – was axed to make space for new arrival Bacary Sagna, who left Manchester City last summer.

The 26-year-old will not be able to play for Benevento between now and the summer, when he hopes to go to the World Cup with Morocco.

Achraf Lazaar

Lazaar – who signed a five-year deal at United in the summer of 2016 after joining from Palermo – today reacted to reports on his situation at Benevento by posting a message on social network Instagram.

It read: "I know what I want and I'm coming for it."

Lazaar – who was told to train at Newcastle's Academy by manager Rafa Benitez last summer – attached photographs of himself working out.