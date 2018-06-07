Newcastle's Adam Armstrong and Freddie Woodman help England's Under-21s into final

Adam Armstrong and Freddie Woodman have helped England's Under-21s reach the final of the Toulon Tournament.

Aidy Boothroyd's side came from behind to beat Scotland 3-1 in last night's semi-final in France.

England, looking to win the trophy for the third successive year, will play Mexico in Saturday's final.

Newcastle pair Armstrong and Woodman – who were loaned to Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen respectively in the second half of last season – started the semi-final.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah scored twice after the break for England. Mikey Johnston had put Scotland ahead before half-time, but after Nketiah set up Callum Connolly's equaliser shortly after the restart, he scored twice to secure victory.

Woodman and Armstrong helped England's Under-20s win the World Cup last summer.

And goalkeeper Woodman is looking to add another piece of silverware to his collection.

Speaking earlier this month, Woodman said: "We're here to win it. England have won it the last two times, and this squad, we like winning trophies, so we've come here with the aim of winning again."