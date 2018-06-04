Newcastle’s Adam Armstrong keen to ‘push on’ for club and country after England recall

Adam Armstrong wants to “push on” for England’s Under-21s – after being recalled to the squad.

The Newcastle United – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers – forward scored his first goal for the Under-21s in a 4-0 Toulon Tournament win over Qatar on Friday.

Armstrong and his teammates are now preparing for tomorrow’s semi-final against Scotland.

“It’s a great feeling to be back here,” said the 21-year-old, who helped Blackburn secure promotion to the Championship.

“I’ve been involved in the set-up since Under-16s, and know what it’s all about.

“I missed it when I didn’t get called-up, but now the opportunity has come again I really want to push on.

“I understood why I wasn’t included last time, but I just had to keep on working hard for my club at Blackburn and that’s what I did.

“That’s why I’m here now, because of my performances.

“It’s always a striker’s aim to get amongst the goals, and if I can do that out here, then that can only be a good thing for me.

“Last season was a massive learning curve for me. I’m still only 21, and it’s all about learning, but I’ve played over 100 league games now.

“That’s the main thing, to keep getting experience, getting as many games as I can and pushing on.”

Armstrong is under contract at United until 2020.