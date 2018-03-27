Newcastle's Adam Armstrong outlines his plan for the future

Adam Armstrong will return to Newcastle United in the summer to see if he has a future at the club.

Armstrong, on a half-season loan at Blackburn Rovers, was named League One's Player of the Month for February.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals for the club since joining in the January transfer window.

Armstrong – who spent the first half of the season at Bolton Wanderers – is following Newcastle's Premier League results closely from the other side of the Pennines.

"Obviously, they're concentrating on the Premier League, which is a massive thing, so hopefully they can stay up," said Armstrong, who is under contract at United until 2020.

"I keep in contact with the Under-23s coach (Ben Dawson) now and then, but I'm focused more on getting my head down and doing well for Blackburn.

"It's been hard to get to a game this season, but I've got a lot of good friends there, and I always check the results, because I'm still a massive fan. The plan is to go back in the summer and assess the situation, because I've still got two years left on my contract."

Armstrong returned from Bolton in January after a disappointing few months at the Championship club.

The England Under-20 international has been reunited with Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park.

Armstrong scored 20 goals for loan club Coventry City, then managed by Mowbray, the season before last.

"I thought Blackburn was the right choice for me," Armstrong told Sky Sports.

"It didn't work out the way I wanted at Bolton, and I had other options, but my agent spoke to Tony and things got across the line. I'm happy to be here to help push for promotion, and I'm looking forward to the last few games of the season.

"I felt like I had to be back playing up front, in and around the striker and making runs in behind. I didn't really get to do that at Bolton, and I'm thriving off it now.

"There weren't any major issues at Bolton, and I still played quite a few games.

"But I was playing more on the left wing, and it was more as a defensive winger than an attacking winger. I forgot what it was like to run in behind a defence, because we were playing so deep at times.

"I just felt like I had to take a step back to go forward, which is what I've done. Now I'm enjoying my football again and scoring goals."