Newcastle's Aleksandar Mitrovic makes it three goals in three games for Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic has made it three goals in three games for loan club Fulham.

The Newcastle United striker opened the scoring against Derby County at Pride Park this afternoon.

Mitrovic, starting a third successive Championship game, scored from a 10th minute corner.

READ MORE: Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to 'sensational' Aleksandar Mitrovic's best game yet for Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon doubled Fulham's advantage with a 22nd-minute strike.

Mitrovic had spent the first season on the fringes of Rafa Benitez's starting XI at Newcastle.

And the frustrated Serbia international left in January to play regular football ahead of the summer's World Cup finals after hinting at his frustration at a lack of football.

Mitrovic had scored against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bristol City in his previous two outings.

A win would take promotion-chasing Fulham, managed by Mitrovic's Serbian countryman Slavisa Jokanovic, above fourth-placed Derby in the table.

MItrovic, 23, helped Newcastle win the Championship last season.