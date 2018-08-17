Newcastle's Carabao Cup tie against Forest selected for TV

Newcastle United's Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest will be screened live.

The two clubs were yesterday drawn together in the second round of the competition.

And the tie will be played at the City Ground on Wednesday, August 28 (7.45pm kick-off).

If it is drawn after 90 minutes, it will go to penalties.

Newcastle were knocked out at the second round stage by Forest last season.

United midfielder Jack Colback, on a season-long loan at the City Ground, will not be eligible to play in the tie.