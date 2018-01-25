Newcastle’s Dan Barlaser looking to ‘kick-start career’ at loan club

Newcastle United’s Dan Barlaser is looking to “kick-start his career” at Crewe Alexandra.

The 21-year-old midfielder – who has made three first-team appearances for Newcastle – has joined the League Two club until the end of the season.

Barlaser said: “I’ve settled in really well. The lads and staff have been great with me.

“This is my first loan and I’m ready for the challenge. I knew Crewe gave young players a chance, so when I heard they were interested in taking me I jumped at the chance.

“I want to come here and get some game time and kick-start my career. It’s a great opportunity for me. I want to do as well as I can and help the team. I’m a midfield player, but I’m attack-minded.

“I like to pick passes and chip in with goals. Fitness-wise and technique-wise, I think I’ll be fine. I know the physical aspect will be different from Under-23s football.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s Under-23s recorded a second successive win without Peter Beardsley – as the club continues its investigation into allegations made against the coach.

The team beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in a Premier League International Cup tie at Whitley Park last night. Owen Gallacher, Victor Fernandez and Callum Roberts were on target for Newcastle.

Beardsley took a period of leave earlier this month after allegations of bullying and racism were made against him.

The PSV win followed last week’s 4-0 success over Burnley.