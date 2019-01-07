Newcastle's 'Danish Geordie' opens up about facing Sunderland, his new contract – and his hopes for a first-team chance

Elias Sorensen’s “ready” for a first-team chance at Newcastle United – after committing his long-term future to the club.

The striker has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at St James’s Park.

Sorensen earned the deal by scoring 19 goals in the first half of the season for Ben Dawson’s side.

The 19-year-old – who will lead the line for Newcastle in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie against Sunderland – has trained with Rafa Benitez’s senior squad.

However, Sorensen is yet to be involved on a matchday.

“I’m just being patient, waiting until the gaffer thinks I’m ready,” said Sorensen, signed from Danish club HB Koge two and a half years ago.

“I’m always there. I’m ready to take my chance.”

For the moment, Sorensen is focused on taking on Sunderland’s first team at the Stadium of Light, where United will be backed by 2,800 fans.

“It’s going to be the biggest game of the season, playing our biggest rivals at the Stadium of Light,” said Sorensen. “Its going to be massive.”

“We won the three group games and everyone’s buzzing from the game. Hopefully, it’ll be in front of a massive crowd. It can help you a lot.”

Sorensen hasn’t looked back since hitting the ground running in pre-season last summer.

“I think I’ve done well this season, and when you do well, you get your rewards,” said Sorensen.

“I work hard in training every day on my finishing.

“I’ve improved massively. When I first came over, I struggled to get in the Under-18s side. Now I’m starting every game for the Under-23s and scoring goals.

“It means a lot – I’ve worked hard for it over the last three years or so – and I’m delighted to sign with such a massive club.”

It’s not just Sorensen’s goals which have endeared him to Newcastle fans. The Dane has also picked up a Geordie accent.

Asked about the reaction of supporters on social media, Sorensen told NUFC TV: “I just think it’s funny (them) calling me ‘the Danish Geordie’.”